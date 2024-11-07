Aquarius: Consider engaging in charity or donation work to bring yourself a sense of mental peace today. If you previously invested on a tip from someone you didn’t know well, you may see positive returns. By evening, a piece of sudden good news could bring joy and celebration to your family. Romance may feel especially sweet today, like savoring rich chocolate. Be prepared for potential issues with colleagues or coworkers. Charity and social causes will be appealing today—dedicating time to a noble cause could have a meaningful impact. While relationship challenges might make you feel like giving up, try not to let temporary setbacks overshadow your commitment. Remedy: Since Mars is known as "Bhoomi-Putra" (Son of Earth), paying respect to Mother Earth each morning before you step out of bed can help positively impact your work and business life.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.