Aries: Take care of your health today as it may not be the best day for you. Keep an eye on your finances and avoid unnecessary spending. Make sure to spend some time addressing any concerns your children may have. A special moment awaits, as meeting someone you've always dreamed of will fill you with joy. Professionally, it's a great time to build connections with people from other countries. Be mindful of excessive screen time, as it can lead to wasted hours. On the bright side, you'll realize today just how much of a blessing your spouse truly is. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, consider placing a "Chandra Yantra" in your home’s worship area.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.