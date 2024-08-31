Aries: Make sure to get plenty of rest today to restore your energy. Be cautious with investments, especially in land or property, as they may lead to significant losses. It's best to avoid such decisions for now. Your spouse will go out of their way to bring joy to your day, making it one full of happiness. Some may enjoy a romantic evening with thoughtful gifts and flowers. While the Moon's position suggests you'll have ample free time, you might struggle to use it as you'd like. Your spouse will rekindle the early days of love and romance, bringing back fond memories. Your simple nature helps maintain a straightforward and fulfilling life, so keep this in mind as you work to improve yourself. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of intoxicants.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.