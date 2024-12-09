Aries: Trusting yourself is the essence of true strength, especially as you battle a prolonged illness. If a family member is unwell, financial challenges may arise, but your focus should remain on their recovery rather than money. Today could bring a fresh start with a new look, new outfit, and even new friends. For some, a romantic evening with thoughtful gifts and flowers awaits. It's also a favourable day to negotiate with potential clients. You might find joy in reading an engaging magazine or novel. If life has felt heavy lately, today could bring a sense of renewal and positivity. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m to 4 p.m.