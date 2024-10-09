Aries: Your generous attitude will be a hidden blessing, as it will help you overcome negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. You may have to spend some money on your partner's health today, but don't worry, as your long-term savings will prove useful. Good advice from your family will ease your mental stress. A romantic connection will bring extra joy to your day. You'll feel valued at work today. However, make sure you understand things properly, or you might waste your free time overthinking. If you've been feeling unlucky, today is the day you may feel blessed. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, prepare sweet rotis in a Tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them to the needy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m to 4:15 p.m.