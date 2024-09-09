Aries: Despite your upbeat mood, you'll find yourself missing someone who couldn't be with you today. Those who have been spending money carelessly will realize the value of saving as an unexpected financial need arises. You'll be occupied in the evening with the purchase of essential kitchen items. A marriage proposal may be on the horizon, as your love life could turn into a lifelong commitment. If you're planning to take a day off, don't worry—everything will go smoothly in your absence. And if any issues come up, you'll be able to handle them easily upon your return. Today, carry yourself like a star, but make sure your actions are admirable. With just a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: For a strong financial life, keep green stones in flower pots, grow plants in green bottles, and use green tiles in the bathroom.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 7 pm.