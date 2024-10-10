Aries: Your charm will stand out today, and your financial situation is set to improve. You might even clear some debts or loans. It's an ideal day to draw attention without much effort. If you're away from your partner, you may miss them deeply and end up talking on the phone for hours. At work, it looks like a smooth day. You might prefer spending time alone rather than socializing today, possibly using your free time to tidy up at home. In your married life, while personal space is important, today you'll feel extra close to your partner, and romance will be strong. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows can help enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.