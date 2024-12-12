Aries: Stay patient, as consistent effort combined with practical thinking and understanding will lead to success. Today, a parent might advise you on the importance of saving money. Listen carefully, as ignoring this advice could lead to issues in the future. You may feel disappointed with children spending more time on outdoor activities rather than focusing on their career plans. Romantic thoughts will dominate as you meet your significant other. Colleagues will be more supportive and understanding of you than usual. Avoid travelling, as it might not be favourable today. You’ll cherish some wonderful moments with your spouse, making it a memorable day. Remedy: Avoid any association with foeticide or actions that harm a pregnant woman or a new mother. Jupiter, the planet symbolizing life, blesses those who honour and respect life, leading to continuous improvement in your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: Around 2:00 pm.