Aries: Your mind will be open to positive experiences today. However, avoid making any financial decisions without consulting an expert, as it could lead to losses. Your children’s accomplishments will fill you with pride. A phone call from your partner will brighten your day. If you're from this zodiac sign, consider reading spiritual books during your free time – it could help you resolve some of your difficulties. While men and women may seem different, today will be a day when both feel deeply connected. Watching a movie or series might inspire you to visit a hill station. Remedy: Wearing gold on your ring finger can help promote financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.