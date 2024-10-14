Aries: Make time for your hobbies or activities you enjoy today. The savings you've accumulated over time may come in handy, but the spending could dampen your mood. Children might fall short of your expectations, so it’s important to motivate them to pursue the dreams you have for them. A new romantic connection is likely for some, bringing joy and positivity to your life. Utilize your professional influence to boost your career prospects, as success seems within reach. Focus all your efforts on excelling in your work. Spending quality time with the younger family members is crucial. Neglecting this could affect your efforts to maintain peace in the family. Today, you’re likely to enjoy one of the best days with your spouse. Remedy: To bring prosperity into your family life, consider buying a pair of parrots (one male and one female) and setting them free into the sky.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.