Aries: Your health will remain good despite a busy day. Financially, you will have a significant amount of money, which will bring peace of mind. Improved understanding with your spouse will lead to happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. A new relationship may also bring joy. At work, things will go your way today. You'll value personal space and have plenty of free time, which you can use for activities like playing a game or going to the gym. However, suspicion towards your partner could escalate into a major argument. Remedy: Toss a copper coin into running water to improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.