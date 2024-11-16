Aries: Your personality will radiate like a delightful fragrance today. If you're planning to spend time with friends, be cautious with your finances to avoid potential losses. It's a perfect day to indulge in self-care and engage in activities that bring you joy. A new romantic connection is on the horizon for some, adding a touch of magic to your life. Your innovative ideas and chosen pursuits could yield unexpected rewards. Married life will feel particularly fulfilling today, offering moments of true happiness. However, be mindful of your temper, as there is a chance of a disagreement with an elder. Stay calm and composed. Remedy: To boost prosperity, greet and admire the rising Sun while chanting “Om” 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.