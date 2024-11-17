Aries: Your hopes will flourish like a vibrant, fragrant, and beautiful flower. Married individuals may face significant expenses for their children's education today. Celebrate your wife's achievements with genuine joy and appreciation for her success and good fortune. Be sincere and generous in your praise. You might playfully tease your romantic partner by extending a phone call. Stay attentive to your surroundings, as someone might try to take credit for your efforts. Keep your conversations authentic, as pretending to be someone you're not will lead nowhere. You'll enjoy a calm and relaxing day with your spouse. Remedy: To find success in your career and business, recite the twelve names of Jyotirlingas.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.