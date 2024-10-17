Aries: Body pains and stress-related issues might arise, but they cannot be ruled out. If you are involved in a money-related court case, the decision is likely to go in your favour today, bringing financial benefits. An old friend may visit you later in the day, brightening your evening and allowing you to reminisce about your childhood and relive cherished memories. You may also receive gifts or presents from your beloved, adding to the excitement of the day. It’s a particularly good day for retailers and wholesalers. Any business-related travel you undertake will prove beneficial in the long term. While some may believe marriage is only about physical intimacy, today you will experience the depth of true love. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other older women to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.