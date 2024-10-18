Aries: You may feel overwhelmed by too much travel today. Financial concerns could also weigh on your mind, so it might help to talk to someone you trust for advice. Children could bring some surprising news. It will be difficult to stay away from your partner, but avoid sharing too much about your feelings with others. If you have a disagreement with your spouse, recalling a happy memory could help ease the tension. Spending time with family will bring you joy today. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa for good health.

Lucky Colour: Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.