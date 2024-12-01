Aries: Today, a sense of hope surrounds you, bringing positivity to your day. Financially, you may receive support from an elder in your family, sparing you from spending your own money. A letter arriving by post could bring joyous news to your loved ones. When stepping out with your partner, stay true to yourself in both appearance and behaviour. Your inner strength will guide you to excel at work and make the day productive. Despite your hectic schedule, you'll find time to indulge in activities you love. If you're married, you'll feel grateful for the bond you share with your spouse. Tip for the day: Visit a Shani temple and offer oil and prasad to strengthen the romantic connection in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.