Aries: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to improve both physical health and mental resilience. Approach personal growth as a long-term investment. Engage in activities that connect you with like-minded individuals, fostering meaningful relationships. Today, you'll feel deeply aligned with your partner’s emotions— a clear sign that love is blossoming! Reflecting on the fleeting nature of time, you may desire solitude, which will benefit your well-being. However, tensions with your spouse could arise, leading to prolonged conflict. On a brighter note, your beloved might surprise you with a homemade dish, lifting your spirits and easing your fatigue. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by maintaining personal hygiene and taking regular baths.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.