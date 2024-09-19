Aries: For a fulfilling life, focus on building mental resilience. Investing in your home will bring financial gains. If needed, your friends will be there to support you. Strengthen your relationship by letting go of past grievances and forgiving your partner for any past neglect. It's a good day to finish any pending tasks before your boss notices. Take some time for self-reflection to identify areas of improvement, which will lead to personal growth. Your spouse may surprise you with something special today. Remedy: Using dhak leaves in cooking will benefit your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.