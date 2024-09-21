Aries: Prioritize your health and take steps to organize your life. Today, your parents might express concern over your lavish lifestyle and spending habits, which could lead to some tension. Your spouse's health may also require attention and care. On the bright side, you will experience the joy of deep, soulful love, so make time to cherish it. You may feel the urge to retreat to a peaceful place, away from family, to relax and recharge. Your partner's inner beauty will shine through today, and your own qualities will earn you admiration from those around you. Remedy: Drink water stored in copper vessels to promote good health and prevent illness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.