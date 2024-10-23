Aries: Take care of your health and focus on conserving energy as it will be beneficial, especially if you're planning a long journey. Even with a busy schedule, you'll be able to manage any fatigue. There could be a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters, but your calm approach will help resolve it. Some unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring happiness to the whole family. Be kind and considerate towards your partner today. You’ll also realize the importance of your family's support in your professional success. You might enjoy spending the day reading a good book or magazine. However, your spouse may spend more time with their friends, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, try having some crystal sugar (Mishri) with water before meeting them.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 3:15 pm.