Aries: Your anxiety will fade once you take control of the situation. You'll realize it's as fragile as a soap bubble, easily overcome with a bit of courage. Financial gains from commissions, dividends, or royalties are likely. This is also a good time to discuss your new plans and projects with your parents. Today will be filled with love, though you might have a disagreement with your partner later in the evening about something from the past. New ideas will prove fruitful, and you may offer your children advice on time management and making the most of their day. You'll let go of old disappointments in your marriage and appreciate the present happiness. Remedy: For a healthy life, set aside a portion of your food to share with cows.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm and 5 p.m.