Aries: You may find people around you to be quite demanding today. Avoid making promises you can't keep, and don't overwork yourself just to satisfy others. Travelling might feel hectic and stressful for some, but it could bring financial benefits. Spending time on social activities with your family will create a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere. Make sure to treat your partner with kindness and respect. The efforts you put into your work today could yield unexpected benefits in the future. Any attempts to enhance your appearance and personality are likely to bring positive results. However, disagreements with relatives might cause tension with your spouse. Remedy: Offer a coconut to flowing water to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm