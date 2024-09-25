Aries: Your mind plays a crucial role in shaping your life as it is the gateway through which both good and bad experiences enter. A healthy mind helps solve life's problems and provides clarity. Financial improvements are likely today, but you may find it difficult to please the people around you, no matter your efforts. You'll be in a romantic mood, with plenty of opportunities to express your affection. However, some issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers may arise. On a positive note, your creativity and enthusiasm will lead to a productive day. Your spouse will share heartfelt words, reminding you of your importance in their life. Remedy: Mars, also known as Bhoomi-Putra (Son of Earth), is honoured in Hindu tradition. To improve your work or business, start your day by paying respect to Mother Earth before your feet touch the ground.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.