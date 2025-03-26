Aries: Engage your mind with something interesting to keep it active. Financial gains are likely tonight, as any previously lent money may return to you swiftly. Be mindful of trying to meet everyone's demands, as it could leave you feeling overwhelmed. Your love life offers renewed hope. There may be more happening behind the scenes in your life than you realize, with promising opportunities ahead in the coming days. Approach decisions with caution today, relying more on logic than emotions. After a challenging phase in married life, brighter moments await you. Remedy: To enhance family harmony, pour water over a white marble stone after applying a mark of white sandalwood paste.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.