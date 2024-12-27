Aries: Physical discomfort and stress-related issues may arise, so take care of your well-being. Financially, you’ll remain stable, and the favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras may bring you several opportunities to increase your earnings. Spending time with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of your expenses to avoid returning home with an empty wallet. You might encounter someone who cherishes you deeply. Consider spending some quiet time at a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual place to find peace and steer clear of unnecessary conflicts. Take a moment to appreciate your spouse today—they truly are a blessing in your life. For small businesses, organizing a casual get-together can boost employee morale. Remedy: Wearing green today may enhance positive energy around you.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.