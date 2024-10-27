Aries: Stay relaxed and avoid stress for a happy day. Instead of sitting idle, try doing something productive that could boost your income. Some of you may buy jewellery or a household item. You might also bring comfort to someone feeling down, so don't take loved ones for granted. Attending seminars or exhibitions could bring new insights and valuable connections. Today, your spouse’s affection will ease your worries instantly. Remedy: Show kindness to snakes and snake charmers in any way you can.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.