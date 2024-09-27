Aries: It's time to overcome your fears. Understand that fear not only drains your energy but can also shorten your life. An increase in income from past investments is expected. Be cautious, and don't let your friends take advantage of your kindness. Once you meet the love of your life, nothing else will matter—you may come to realize this today. Enjoy a joyful day, where most things go your way. After a long time, you’ll receive a warm and comforting hug from your spouse. If you're looking to deepen your relationship, today might be a great day to propose marriage. Tip: Adding some sacred grass (Kusha) to your bath water could enhance happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 pm.