Aries: You’ll feel energized today, ready to accomplish something extraordinary. A financial boost may come your way, helping to ease current money concerns. Be patient with children or those less experienced, as they are still learning. To maintain a strong and thriving love life, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on others' words. Use your time wisely, as once it's gone, it’s gone forever. While an outsider may attempt to create tension between you and your partner, you’ll be able to overcome it together. A chance encounter with a captivating stranger during your travels could lead to memorable experiences. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by gifting yellow or saffron-colored clothing to teachers, mentors, or spiritual figures.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.