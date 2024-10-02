Aries: Focus on managing your emotions, especially anger. If you've invested based on someone else's advice, today could bring some rewarding returns. Remember to make independent decisions regarding new investments. Love transcends the ordinary, and today you'll feel its joy deeply. Keep your emotions in check during important business negotiations. While you might find some time for yourself amidst a busy schedule, urgent work may disrupt your plans. Embrace the many benefits of married life today; you’ll truly appreciate them. Consider donating lentils (masoor dal) to a sweeper or assisting them in other ways for great health.

Lucky colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm.