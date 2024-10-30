Aries: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you relaxed and in good spirits. Investing in real estate could bring promising returns. While a harsh interaction with your father may upset you, staying calm will help you handle the situation better, ultimately benefiting you. Your partner may seek a commitment—be careful not to make any promises that might be hard to fulfil. Support from your seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. Students of this zodiac sign might find themselves absorbed in their phones throughout the day. After a long time, you and your partner will enjoy a calm day together, filled with love and harmony. Remedy: To bring more happiness to your home, place a bunch of white flowers in a silver vase.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4:30 p.m.