Aries: Your health will be in great shape today. With your siblings' support, you may gain financial benefits, so it’s wise to seek their advice. However, your children might show a lack of interest in their studies, leading to some disappointment at school. On the brighter side, love and romance will lift your spirits. Consider partnering with ambitious individuals for ventures. Be mindful of how you spend your free time, as it could be wasted on unproductive activities. You and your spouse are likely to have a meaningful conversation today. Remedy: Avoid consuming alcohol to enhance family happiness, as alcohol intensifies the negative effects of Mars.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.