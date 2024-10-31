Cancer: A reunion with an old friend will lift your spirits today. Financial matters may find positive resolutions, and you could see some gains. Your hard work, along with support from your family, will bring success and happiness. However, your partner might find it hard to express their feelings openly, which could leave you feeling a bit disappointed. It may feel like you're handling things mostly on your own, as colleagues or associates might offer support but won't be able to help significantly. Take advantage of this day to focus on yourself and reflect on areas where you could improve—this self-assessment can lead to positive changes in your personality. Additionally, you and your spouse may benefit from giving each other a bit of space to strengthen your relationship. Remedy: Share a meal together in the kitchen to strengthen your bond.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.