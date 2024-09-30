Cancer: Making some physical changes today will boost your appearance. You may see significant profits in business and take it to new heights. However, things at home might leave you feeling a bit upset. On the bright side, your romantic fantasies could become a reality today. Learning new skills and techniques is crucial for advancing your career. You won’t be bothered by others' opinions today and may choose to spend your free time alone, enjoying the peace and quiet. Expect good food and romantic moments as part of your day. Remedy: For a smooth family life, consider feeding reddish-brown ants with sweet products like Khand or Mishri.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.