Cancer: Take some time to relax in the evening. Today, with the help of a close friend, some businesspeople might see financial gains that could help resolve many of their problems. Be careful not to let your children take advantage of your generosity. You'll feel a surge of energy as your partner brings you immense happiness. Your good deeds won't go unnoticed today, as you'll find yourself in the spotlight when someone acknowledges or rewards your assistance. Your spouse will seem more wonderful today than ever before. However, discussions about your marriage at home may arise, which you might not appreciate. Remedy: To enhance family bonds and happiness, consider distributing sour foods like lemon, tamarind, or gol gappas to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.