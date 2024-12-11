Cancer: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Investments related to your home are likely to bring good returns. Be cautious, as someone may try to harm you. Avoid actions that could lead to conflicts, and if you need to address any issues, do so with dignity and composure. Without the presence of your beloved, you might feel a sense of emptiness today. However, your loyalty and skill in completing tasks with precision will earn you recognition. Students of this zodiac sign may find themselves spending the entire day engrossed in their mobile phones. There’s a chance of disagreements with your spouse caused by relatives, so try to handle the situation calmly. Remedy: Uphold good values and character to create more joyful moments in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.