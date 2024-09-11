Cancer: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you feeling relaxed and happy today. You'll come to realize the importance of managing your finances wisely, as unnecessary spending can affect your future. Take a generous approach and cherish quality moments with your family. When you're with the love of your life, nothing else matters, and today, this truth will become clear to you. Make sure to finish any pending tasks before your boss notices them. After work, you can unwind by engaging in your favourite hobbies, which will help you relax. Your spouse's innocent gestures will make your day even more delightful. Remedy: Chant the mantra Om Padmaputraaya Vidmahe Amruteshaaya Dheemahi Tanno Ketuhu Prachodayaat 11 times for success in business or work.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.