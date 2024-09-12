Cancer: For complete development, focus on physical education along with mental and moral growth. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. Spending the evening at the movies or enjoying dinner with your spouse will keep you relaxed and in a great mood. While opportunities for romance may arise, they are likely to be brief. It will be a great day at work! You’ll have a chance to spend quality time with your lover and express your feelings. Your partner may reveal a beautiful side of their personality today. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle will enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.