Cancer: Resolve your tensions to achieve mental peace. New income opportunities may arise through people in your network. Enjoy a joyful time with family and friends, but remember to learn from past setbacks—today may not be the best day to propose something important. Use your confidence to its fullest by stepping out and building new connections and friendships. However, a disagreement with your spouse over a significant expense is possible, so handle it calmly. Spend some time honing your photography skills, as the moments you capture today will become cherished memories. Remedy: Chant the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi to enhance mutual understanding and trust with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.