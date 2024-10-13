Cancer: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Financially, things are looking up. If you've lent someone money, you might get it back today. However, someone you live with may feel quite annoyed by your recent actions. It's an exciting day for romance—plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. Embrace new techniques to boost your work efficiency; your unique approach will catch the attention of those observing you. You may also spontaneously decide to take a day off and spend quality time with your family. Your spouse will make you feel that heaven truly exists on earth today. Remedy: To maintain a happy family life, show respect and honour to wise, just people, scholars, intellectuals, and academicians.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.