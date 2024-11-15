Cancer: Don’t let unnecessary thoughts cloud your mind. Stay calm and tension-free to build your mental resilience. Businesspeople may experience financial gains today with the support of a close friend, providing relief from some ongoing challenges. Grandchildren will bring immense joy and warmth to your day. Let go of minor disagreements in your love life and focus on nurturing harmony. You value personal space, and today offers ample free time for you to enjoy. Use it to play a game, hit the gym, or do something you love. Your spouse will show their angelic side today, reaffirming their special place in your life. Engaging in social work or helping someone in need could rejuvenate your spirit like a magical tonic. Remedy: Donate black grams, Bengal grams, black clothing, and mustard oil to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.