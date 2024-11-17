Cancer: Your generous attitude will prove to be a blessing, helping you break free from negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Financially, things are looking up, and if you’ve lent money to someone, you are likely to recover it today. Spend your free time beautifying your home—your family will truly appreciate the effort. A romantic proposal might be on the horizon. Your growing confidence will lead to noticeable progress. Today, you’ll value the importance of relationships, dedicating much of your time to your family. By the day’s end, you’ll realize how wonderful your marriage truly is. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by chanting Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.