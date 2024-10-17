Cancer: Excessive worry and stress can harm your health, so it's important to avoid confusion and frustration to keep a clear mind. While your expenses may increase, a rise in income should help cover your bills. Be mindful not to be rude to guests, as this could upset your family and strain relationships. Personal relationships may face challenges due to differences in opinions. Don’t take your seniors for granted, as this could lead to misunderstandings. After a long time, busy individuals may finally get some alone time, though household tasks might take up most of it. Be aware that your spouse could unintentionally impact your reputation in a small way today. Remedy: Helping and serving people with leprosy, and caring for those with hearing and speech impairments, will promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.