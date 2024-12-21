Cancer: Your anxiety will fade as you take charge of the situation, realizing it is as fleeting as a soap bubble that bursts with the first act of courage. Savings you’ve accumulated over time may come in handy today, though unexpected expenses could dampen your spirits. Sudden responsibilities might disrupt your plans, leaving you doing more for others than for yourself. Your heart will resonate with the melody of love, harmonizing beautifully with your partner today. You may wish to dedicate your free time to caring for your mother but could be unable to do so due to urgent commitments, which might leave you feeling troubled. On a positive note, your marital life will feel exceptionally blissful. To restore your peace of mind, consider spending time at a park, riverfront, or temple. Remedy: Feed barley to cows to bring joy and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.