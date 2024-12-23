Cancer: Neglecting your parents could negatively affect your future prospects, as good times are never permanent. Our actions, like sound waves, eventually return to us—producing either harmony or discord, depending on what we sow. Today, you’ll enjoy financial stability and peace of mind, as you manage a significant amount of money. Your charm and personality will help you build new friendships. If you’re in love, the universe seems to align perfectly for you—you are truly fortunate. You might successfully manage major land deals or coordinate entertainment projects today. However, avoid overspending while shopping. Your life partner's inner beauty will shine through, making your bond even stronger. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by chanting Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.