Cancer: Health issues might cause some discomfort today. However, you could receive income from unexpected sources. Attending social events will provide a great opportunity to strengthen your relationships with important and influential people. Be respectful and kind to your girlfriend. A job change could bring you the mental peace you've been seeking. If you're a native of this zodiac sign, consider reading spiritual books in your free time, as this could help you overcome many of your problems. Your spouse may express some critical thoughts about your relationship today, which could be hard to hear. Remedy: Offer a green chili to a parrot for good luck.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 pm to 12:30 pm.