Cancer: Your long-held dream is about to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check as too much joy might lead to unexpected issues. You might go shopping with your spouse for some household items, but this could strain your finances a bit. Someone you live with may be annoyed with your recent actions today. However, your energy will be high as your partner brings you immense happiness. You'll have opportunities to showcase your skills. Any construction work you begin today will meet your expectations. Those who claim marriage is all about physical intimacy are wrong, as today, you’ll truly experience what real love means. Remedy: To increase the flow of income, consider donating or using curd and honey.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.