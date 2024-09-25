Cancer: Instead of waiting for luck to favor you, take proactive steps to improve your health. Fortune may be elusive, so it's important to control your weight and restart your exercise routine to regain fitness. Seek blessings from your elders before stepping out today, as it could bring you positive outcomes. Help your wife with household chores to ease her burden and strengthen the bond of sharing and happiness. Romance may blossom as a friendship deepens. Be mindful of others demanding too much of your time—ensure that your own work isn't neglected and that no one takes advantage of your kindness. If you're living away from home, you may prefer to relax in a park or peaceful spot in the evening. Later, enjoy some quality time with your life partner. Remedy: Serving and helping physically-challenged individuals will bring you good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.