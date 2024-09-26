Cancer: To break free from the sentimental mood that grips you today, you'll need to let go of the past. While money is important, don't let financial concerns affect your relationships. Family responsibilities may increase, adding to your stress. However, a pleasure trip is likely, which will refresh your energy and enthusiasm. At work, you will be recognized and appreciated for your good deeds. Be careful with your words, as you might unintentionally hurt a family member's feelings. Regretting it, you may spend the day making amends. Your spouse is truly your angel—if you haven't noticed, today will prove it. Remedy: Using scented items will benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.