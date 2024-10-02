Cancer: Prioritise your mental health, as it’s essential for your spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway to life, influencing everything we experience, whether good or bad. It aids in solving problems and provides clarity. While finances may seem to slip away today, your lucky stars will ensure that money continues to flow. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will lead to positive outcomes and help ease any domestic tensions. Romance will take center stage as you spend time with your sweetheart. Showcasing your skills to the right people will enhance your public image. However, be mindful not to get too caught up in trivial matters today. You and your spouse will create cherished memories together. To support your financial well-being, consider offering food items like jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father figures.

Lucky colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 PM.