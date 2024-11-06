Cancer: Watch your weight and avoid overeating today. Investments related to your home could turn out to be profitable. Try to avoid making snap judgments about others' motives—they may be going through their own pressures and could benefit from your empathy. Keep conversations with your partner light and avoid overly sentimental topics. Your artistic and creative talents will likely gain recognition today, possibly bringing unexpected rewards. Businesspeople might feel a strong desire to spend time with family rather than focusing solely on work, which will help build family harmony. A relative may surprise you with a visit, potentially altering your plans for the day. Remedy: For family happiness, consider offering bundi and laddoos at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.